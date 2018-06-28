

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Torstar Corp. says it's laying off 21 staff at its StarMetro office in Toronto as part of a shift of production operations to Hamilton, Ont.

Company spokesman Bob Hepburn says the cuts include nine full-time editors, two full-time reporter-photographers, and 10 part-time copy editors.

He says the cuts are part of the company's centralization of editing and production operations in Hamilton for cost efficiencies.

Hepburn says copy editors will be able to apply for jobs at the expanding Hamilton office.

He says affected employees will have work at the paper until the end of August.

Torstar rebranded its Metro papers in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Toronto, and Vancouver under the StarMetro name as part of a relaunch in April.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.