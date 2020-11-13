Mayor John Tory says he will support “broader” public health restrictions in Toronto to help curtail surging COVID-19 cases in the city but it will be up to the province to take further action.

Tory made the comments one day after the province released startling projections that indicate Ontario could see daily COVID-19 case counts of 6,500 by mid-December if further public health measures are not taken to slow the spread of the disease.

The new modelling also suggested that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province will exceed the 150 threshold within two weeks, forcing some hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and other procedures.

“I think it causes us all to pause, as it did in the spring, and say well then what more should we be doing in order to make sure that we can try to make these numbers better,” Tory told CP24 on Friday morning.

“If you said to me, would I be willing to be supportive of the premier, depending on the details, of broader actions… I have indicated that I will be supportive because I think that at the end of the day, when you see these kinds of projections, you have to act and the sooner you act the better.”

Ontario reported a record 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and over the past three days, case counts increased in the province each day by an average of nearly six per cent.

“I do not believe there is a way the cases will change without action,” Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 science table, said while releasing the modelling data on Thursday.

The city of Toronto is currently in the red category of the province’s colour-coded framework, which allows gyms to reopen and indoor dining to resume with no more than 10 people inside at one time.

But the city’s own medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, imposed a separate set of restrictions above and behind the province’s guidelines this week.

Using her power under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, de Villa suspended indoor dining in the city and banned indoor fitness classes until mid-December.

Tory said Friday that the city has done just about all that is within its power to do in terms of public health restrictions.

“Really anything that goes broader than what we presently put in place has to be done by the provincial government to be effective,” he said.

When asked about further restrictions, Premier Doug Ford said that he will be briefed on the situation this morning and “will make a decision.”

“I can assure you I haven’t hesitated to make a tough decision and I promise you I will not hesitate for a second. If we have to go further, that is what we will do,” he told CP24 in an interview on Thursday evening.

Tory said while he will stand behind additional restrictions, he believes it is important to keep schools open “for as long as we can.”

He added that the idea that has been “floating around” about extending the Christmas break for students is “worthy of consideration.”

Premier Ford will be joined by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Health Minister Christine Elliott for his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen’s Park at 2:30 p.m. today.