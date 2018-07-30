

Mayor John Tory says he “strongly supports” examining and pursuing all legal options that could prevent Premier Doug Ford from slashing the size of council in the middle of a municipal election campaign.

Ford is expected to table legislation today that will see the number of councillors in Toronto reduced from the planned 47 to 25 ahead of the Oct. 22 election.

Speaking to reporters at a TTC event on Monday, Mayor John Tory said council will vote today on a motion to pursue legal options in an effort to pause Ford’s plan.

“I strongly support the opinions of many and I will vote for the motion today that is in front of city council to examine and pursue all legal options,” Tory said.

“I recognize the fact that the province has broad powers when it comes to matters affecting the City of Toronto, broad legislative powers. But I strongly support examining all of our legal options.”

Tory said he does not believe that the city can permanently stop the province from moving ahead with changes to the City of Toronto Act.

“I think we sure can call into question the process here,” the mayor said.

“We haven’t even seen this bill yet so I think it is important for us to see the bill. But I think in the meantime there can be research done on constitutional matters.”

Tory said he only learned that the premier seriously intended to go forward with reducing the size of council when he spoke to Ford hours after a story about the plan was published in The Toronto Star on Thursday night.

Ford claims the move will save municipal taxpayers $25 million over four years and told reporters that “taxpayers will be happy to trade a bunch of politicians at city hall for millions of dollars” in savings.

Councillors expressed shock and frustration over the premier’s decision to make such drastic changes without consultation just months before the municipal election.

Ward 22 Coun. Josh Matlow called the plan “anti-democratic” and “wreckless” while Coun. Gord Perks said Ford is “taking a wrecking ball to democracy.”

A handful of councillors supported Ford’s plan, including David Shiner, Michael Thompson, and Cesar Palacio, who are all members of the mayor’s executive committee.

The average population of Toronto’s municipal wards was 60,958 when there were 44, but with 25 wards, that number would increase to more than 110,000.