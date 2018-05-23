

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two Toronto cops who allegedly ate marijuana edibles while on duty and then called for backup after one of them got stuck in a tree have been charged criminally.

On Sunday, January 28 at about 1 a.m., paramedics were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road for someone needing medical assistance.

Sources told CP24 that two officers allegedly ate marijuana edibles during their shift and then called for help when one of the constabularies got stuck in a tree.

A female police officer responding to the scene slipped and fell, sustaining a serious head injury, in the course of removing one of the officers from the tree.

Paramedics said two people were taken to hospital for treatment as a result of the incident.

It is unclear where the edibles came from, but in a news release on Wednesday, police alleged the pair “attempted to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice, by destroying or converting to their own use, evidence.”

Investigators were earlier looking to see if the officers obtained the edibles after participating in a dispensary raid.

On Tuesday, Const. Vittorio Dominelli, 36, and Const. Jamie Young, both of 13 Division, were arrested and charged with attempt to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

Both officers are suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Services Act.

They are both scheduled to appear in court at College Park on June 7 at 2 p.m.