

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male tree service worker is dead and another male is in life-threatening condition after the tree they were working on fell in a rural area of Milton on Friday evening.

Halton Regional Police say the two males were working on a tree in the area of Side Road 20 and Fourth Line Nassagaweya in Milton this afternoon when the tree collapsed.

Fire crews extricated the males and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital in life-threatening condition.

An ORNGE Air Ambulance was called to the scene but later cancelled.

Police said the heavy winds in the region were to blame. The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate the incident.