Trudeau condemns fatal shootings at mosques in New Zealand
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 8:44AM EDT
OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau has issued a brief statement on Twitter condemning the fatal shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.
The prime minister says attacking people during prayers is "absolutely appalling."
He went on to say Canadians join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving.
