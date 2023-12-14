Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another teen at a North York TTC subway station last Saturday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was in the bus concourse level at Don Mills Station with a group of youths when an altercation broke out between two groups.

During the scuffle, the boy was stabbed. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition.

At the time of the incident, police said a suspect tried to flee on a departing TTC bus but was subsequently arrested. Another person was also taken into custody and was discovered to be in possession of a weapon.

On Thursday, police announced that they had laid charges against two 14-year-old boys who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The other suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.