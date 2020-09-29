Toronto police are investigating two separate incidents after two cyclists were injured in the downtown core on Tuesday morning.

The first incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. at Yonge and Front streets, near The Esplanade.

Toronto police initially said that a female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck.

The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver remained on scene.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Yonge St + The Esplanade

- reports injuries are life- threatening

- transported to hospital

- information provided cyclist may not have been struck by car

- will update#GO1849704

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 29, 2020

Shortly after the incident, police said the woman may not have been struck by the vehicle. Paramedics said she may have fallen off her bike.

The area is closed as police investigate.

The second incident happened just after 11 a.m. when police responded to reports of a collision at Dundas and Bay streets.

A 24-year-old male cyclist was struck by a Honda Civic, police said.

The man was bleeding from his head and was transported to a trauma centre with minor injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown and the area is closed as police continue to investigate.