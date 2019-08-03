Two men injured in shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:06PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in North York on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, following reports of sounds of gunshots.
Police said one man was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was located a short time later with minor injuries.
Both men have been taken to hospital.
Police are also investigating a restaurant parking lot near Lawrence Avenue West and Dufflaw Road in connection to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.