

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in North York on Saturday afternoon.



Emergency crews were called just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Long Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, following reports of sounds of gunshots.



Police said one man was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was located a short time later with minor injuries.



Both men have been taken to hospital.

Police are also investigating a restaurant parking lot near Lawrence Avenue West and Dufflaw Road in connection to the shooting.



No suspect information has been released.