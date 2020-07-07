CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Two men rushed to hospital after police respond to Hamilton domestic incident
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 6:09PM EDT
Two men are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after police responded to a domestic incident in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Police were called to the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East shortly before 4 p.m.
Hamilton police said officers were called to respond to a domestic incident in progress and that a male suspect was armed with a gun.
Police said the armed male sustained a “significant injury” after shots were fired.
Hamilton paramedics said two males were transported to a local trauma center. One of them was in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
There are no further details about the incident so far.