Two men are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after police responded to a domestic incident in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East shortly before 4 p.m.

Hamilton police said officers were called to respond to a domestic incident in progress and that a male suspect was armed with a gun.

Police said the armed male sustained a “significant injury” after shots were fired.

Hamilton paramedics said two males were transported to a local trauma center. One of them was in life-threatening condition, while the other was in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

There are no further details about the incident so far.