Two men seriously hurt in stabbing in Scarborough
Share:
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 14, 2021 6:16AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 14, 2021 6:16AM EST
Two men are in serious condition in hospital after they were both stabbed in a residential area of Scarborough early on Sunday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road at 3:54 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person carrying a knife.
In a church parking lot near Mason Road, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
Both were rushed to a hospital trauma centre where they remain.
Paramedics said their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators said those responsible for the incident were still outstanding.