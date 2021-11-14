

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men are in serious condition in hospital after they were both stabbed in a residential area of Scarborough early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road at 3:54 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person carrying a knife.

In a church parking lot near Mason Road, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both were rushed to a hospital trauma centre where they remain.

Paramedics said their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators said those responsible for the incident were still outstanding.