Two men seriously injured in downtown collision
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, April 5, 2024 5:33AM EDT
Two men were taken to a trauma centre following a downtown collision early Friday.
It happened at around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and University Avenue, Toronto police said.
Two men were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. Police are investigating.