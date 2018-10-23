

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two people have been charged after a small dog was stolen from a Richview home earlier this month.

A female Yorkshire Terrier, named “Muffy,” was reunited with her family after she was taken during a break-and-enter at a home in the area of Islington Avenue and The Westway on Oct. 3 at around 4 p.m.

At the time, the homeowners returned to their house and discovered it had been broken into and ransacked.

A number of personal items were taken along with “Muffy,” police said.

On Oct. 14, police released photos of the dog to the public asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact investigators.

Officers said Toronto residents Vincent Okai, 38, and Latoya Taitt, 34, were arrested in connection with this case on Monday. They have both been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The pair was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.