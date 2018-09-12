

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a pair of shootings at opposite ends of the city over the lunch hour.

The first shooting took place just off Midland Avenue north of Danforth Road at around 12:10 p.m.

Paramedics say that a male in his teens was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the shooting. The nature of the victim’s injuries is not immediately clear, though police said the victim’s arm may have been grazed by a bullet.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The second shooting took place near Capri Road and The East Mall at around 12:45 p.m.

Paramedics say that they transported a male in his teens to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition as a result of a gunshot wound. They say that two female victims were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, though there is no indication that they too were shot.

Police say that they are looking for two suspects who fled the scene following the shooting.

Two area schools have been put under hold-and-secure orders as a precaution.