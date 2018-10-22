

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police say two personal support workers are facing charges after allegedly defrauding an 82-year-old person from Burlington, Ont., of more than $6,000.

Halton regional police allege the two women worked as personal support workers at different times.

They allege the accused used stolen cheques and credit cards that belonged to the victim.

They say a 28-year-old woman from Acton, Ont., was charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 25-year-old woman from Burlington, Ont., was charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of unauthorized use of a stolen credit card.

Both are set to appear in court next month.