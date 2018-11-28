

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says union leaders and politicians promising to save a General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont., from closure are 'selling false hope.'

Ford says the fight ahead for the 2,500 autoworkers affected by the looming plant closure is to find new jobs, and he promised to provide help.

The premier accused the leader of the union representing the affected autoworkers, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition politicians of grandstanding.

He said all of the powerful people who were making empty promises to the autoworkers had admitted in private that "the GM plant isn't coming back."

Ford called on Trudeau to scrap his plan to impose a carbon tax on the provinces as a way to help spur job creation in Ontario and across the country.

He made the pitch ahead of a first ministers meeting next week where premiers will sit down with Trudeau.