

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





OPP officers in Norfolk County are investigating after a family was robbed of the steaks they were preparing to cook in their garage on Monday.

Officers said they were called to a home in Houghton, along County Road 28 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a theft.

Police said that the homeowner was in their garage on Monday “preparing to cook steaks for their family.”

When the homeowner left the area for a short time, they returned and “found that unknowns had entered the garage” and taken the beef.

No suspect description was made available.

Anyone who witnessed the filching is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.