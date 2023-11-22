The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a statement issued just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the FBI’s Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border.

The situation is fluid at this time, the agency said. No further details were shared.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation,” the statement read

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also said Wednesday that she had been briefed on the incident.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she said.

It is not clear whether any injuries have been reported as a result of the vehicle explosion.