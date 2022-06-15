A vehicle previously sought in connection with the case of a young girl whose remains were found in a Rosedale dumpster last month is not linked to the investigation, Toronto police now say.

Earlier this month, homicide investigators released a composite sketch of the girl and a vehicle of interest that was captured stopping in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue, where the girl’s remains were found.

The vehicle was described as a dark-coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV with a model year between 2011 and 2014. Police said the vehicle stopped in the area for about 21 seconds on the evening of April 28.

On Wednesday, police revealed that they have since located the vehicle and spoken to the driver.

“It was determined the vehicle and driver have no connection to the investigation,” police said.

Investigators continue to appeal for information on the case urging the public to “concentrate” on the composite sketch of the girl.

“They hope that someone recognizes her and could help identify who this little girl is,” police said.

Her remains, wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag encased in a coloured blanket, were discovered in a construction dumpster outside a home on May 2.

Police believe the girl’s body was dumped between 12 p.m. on April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on May 2. They added that the girl may have been dead as of last summer or even earlier.

An autopsy confirmed that the remains belonged to a Black girl of African or mixed African descent, who was between four and seven years old.

She was about three feet six inches tall with a thin build and black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands. She had all her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

- with files from Kerrisa Wilson