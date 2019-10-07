

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A high school-aged male is in life-threatening condition following a serious assault outside of a school in Hamilton.

According to police one victim was injured in an assault outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, in the Main Street East and Adeline Avenue area. Police have not said if a weapon was used.

Hamilton Paramedics said they transported a high school-aged male to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eight schools in the area were under a hold and secure following the assault. However the order was lifted at around 2:40 p.m.

Police have provided little informationabout the assault, but the Major Crimes Unithas been called in totake over the investigation.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they investigate.

There is currently no information on suspects.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone video to contact investigators.