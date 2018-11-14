

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of two men who they say dressed up in construction worker attire and committed a violent and “random” armed robbery at the home of an “entirely innocent” 67-year-old man.

The robbery took place at a residence near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Sept. 27.

Acting Inspector Lauren Pogue says that the suspects, who were both wearing construction vests, hard hats and dust masks, knocked at the front door of a home in the area at around 7:15 a.m. When the homeowner answered, Pogue said that both suspects produced handguns and forced their way inside.

The suspects then “tied the victim up and viciously assaulted him while ransacking his home” and making demands for money, Pogue said.

They eventually fled empty-handed. The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Our biggest concern is that our victim appears to have been randomly targeted,” Pogue said during a news conference at police headquarters on Wednesday morning. “A lot of times in home invasions there is a nexus between the suspects and the person, there is some sort of connection or criminality involved but that isn’t the case in this situation. The victim is a professional gentleman and I believe it to to be unprovoked and entirely random.”

Suspects cased area, police say

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras on both the morning of the home invasion and also nearly a week prior on the morning of Sept. 21.

The footage from the morning of Sept. 21 shows a total of three men in construction attire walking along a sidewalk and getting into a dark blue or dark grey Nissan Maxima from either model year 2007 or 2008.

Pogue said that it is her belief that the suspects were “casing the area” at the time. She said that the same vehicle was also used as a getaway vehicle following the robbery on Sept. 27.

“If anyone watching this video can look at the vehicle, can look at the three males and in the other video the two males and if they have any information as to who these suspects may be and can share that with us it would be very helpful,” Pogue said.

Pogue said that police are not aware of any other home invasions in which the suspects were wearing construction attire.

The suspects are all described as black, tall and in their mid-twenties, according to police. .

They were dressed in construction clothing, yellow or white hardhats, black pants and were carrying a blue and white cooler.