Two people killed in a triple shooting in a town northwest of Ottawa earlier this week have been identified as 16-year-old boys from Mississauga.

The shooting took place at a residence in Pembroke in the early morning hours of May 22.

Police who responded to the area found two people with life-threatening injuries at the residence. Another person was located deceased “in the immediate area,” according to police.

The two victims with life-threatening injuries were rushed to hospital but one of them later died.

In a news release on Friday, police identified the two deceased individuals as Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both 16, of Mississauga.

Police say that the other injured party was also a 16-year-old boy from Mississauga.

“Investigators believe the victims were targeted,” the news release states.

Police are continuing to investigate and have said that residents in the area should expected to see a significant uniformed presence.

So far no information has been released about possible suspects.