

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An internal investigation into a video that shows a Toronto police officer becoming agitated with a female pedestrian is underway.

The video was posted to social media on Tuesday evening.

In the video, a police officer is seen yelling and blowing a whistle at a woman who appears to be crossing at a downtown intersection. The circumstances surrounding the interaction are not clear as the video is only 10 seconds in length.

The online post said the incident took place at Front Street and University Avenue.

In a statement to CP24, Toronto Police Service spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said officers have reviewed the video.

“I can confirm that the officer in the video has been identified, the matter has been brought to the attention of the unit commander and an internal investigation is being conducted,” she said.