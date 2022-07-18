New video shows some of the frightening moments after a cyclist allegedly stole a car from a woman in her 70s on the Gardiner Expressway Monday and then tried to evade police by driving through opposing traffic.

The cyclist, who was on the Gardiner near Islington Avenue, stopped a motorist heading west, opened the door, pulled the driver – a 70-year-old woman – out of her seat and stole the car, Toronto police told CTV News Toronto.

In a video sent to CP24, the small vehicle can be seen making a U-turn into opposing traffic on the highway as it approaches a line of police vehicles.

Anna Kyskira was in another vehicle with her mom and boyfriend and took the video. She told CP24 that they started following the small Mazda to get its licence plate after noticing it driving with a flat tire and running a red at Windermere Avenue.

“There was a red light and cars were waiting, this Mazda with a flat proceeded to go into the left turning lane and almost hit a car as it ran the red and turned right,” Kyskira said.

“We finally caught up to it and it immediately started to make a U-turn on the highway as it saw a lineup of police cars parked on the side. It almost hit us but hit the truck behind us.”

Kyskira said they then rushed to inform police who caught up with the vehicle.

“The driver tried to go on the Park Lawn on-ramp and was getting out of the car to tell people to move but at this point the cops that we informed ran out to get them,” she said.

After the car collided with another vehicle on the Gardiner approaching Park Lawn Road, the suspect exited the stolen car and ran, police said.

Officers said they chased the suspect on foot and caught up to her, leading to a violent confrontation and a subsequent arrest.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The 70-year-old woman was assisted by other drivers.

Andrea Moss, 28, has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with intent to resist arrest. The charges have not been proven in court.

The Gardiner’s Park Lawn ramp was closed earlier in the day but has since re-opened.