What's open and closed in Toronto on Easter Monday
What will be open and closed Easter long weekend in Toronto 2023? Here's what you need to know. (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Published Thursday, April 6, 2023 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Easter weekend is finally here.
Here’s what's open and closed on Easter Monday.
EASTER MONDAY (APRIL 10)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All The Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
Transit
- The TTC and GO Transit will run as normally scheduled
Things to do
- Aga Khan Musem from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s closed?
Services
- Canada Post offices and delivery
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada