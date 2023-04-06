Easter weekend is finally here. 

Here’s what's open and closed on Easter Monday.

EASTER MONDAY (APRIL 10)

What’s open?

Alcohol

  • All The Beer Store locations
  • Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours

Groceries

  • All Costco stores
  • Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Transit

  • The TTC and GO Transit will run as normally scheduled

Things to do

  • Aga Khan Musem from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What’s closed?

Services

  • Canada Post offices and delivery
  • Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada 