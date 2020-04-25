

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





On Saturday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a temporary "pandemic payment" for front-line workers risking their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These workers would receive an additional $4 an hour for the next sixteen weeks, as well as a possible $250 lump-sum a month if they worked 100 hours or more.

Here are the employees who are eligible for this wage increase:

Health care and long-term care:

Eligible workplaces include acute hospitals, long-term care homes (private, municipal and not-for-profit), licensed retirement homes, and home and community care.

Eligible workers include:

Personal support workers

Registered nurses

Registered practical nurses

Nurse practitioners

Attendant care workers

Auxiliary staff, including:

Porters, cook, custodian, housekeeping, laundry facilities and other key workers.

Developmental services workers

Mental health and addictions workers

Social services:

Eligible workplaces include homes supporting people with developmental disabilities, intervenor residential sites, Indigenous healing and wellness facilities or shelters, shelters for survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking,yYouth justice residential facilities, licensed children's residential sites, directly operated residential facility, emergency shelters, supportive housing facilities, respite/drop-in centres, temporary shelter facilities,and hotels and motels used for self-isolation and/or shelter overflow.

Eligible workers include:

Direct support workers (e.g. developmental service workers, staff in licensed children's residential sites, in-take/outreach workers)

Clinical staff

Housekeeping staff

Security staff

Administration personnel

Maintenance staff

Food service workers

Nursing staff

Corrections:

Eligible workplaces include adult correctional facilities and youth justice facilities in Ontario.

Eligible workers include: