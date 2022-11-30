Winning ticket sold in Ontario for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Someone in Ontario is waking up $60 million dollars richer.
One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.
A ticket in B.C. will claim one of the six available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 2 will be an estimated $15 million.