Heavy snowfall has blanketed Toronto and much of southern Ontario this morning as the region deals with its first winter storm of the year.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 centimetres could fall before the end of the storm, which is expected to taper off this evening.

The national weather agency warns that during the peak of the storm this morning, as much as four to seven centimetres of snow could fall each hour.

There is also the risk of local blowing snow due to wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres an hour.

“A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to the region. Heavy snow will significantly impact the commute this morning. Local blowing snow is also possible this afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds,” the national weather agency said in a winter storm warning advisory issued Monday.

Motorists are urged to consider postponing non-essential travel today while the winter storm warning is in effect.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the advisory read.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

The significant snowfall has also prompted schools across the Greater Toronto Area to delay the start of in-person learning. Students in Ontario were supposed to return to the classroom today for the first time in a month but many school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, closed schools this morning due to the inclement weather. Students who attend schools at the TDSB and TCDSB will revert back to remote learning today.

Some post-secondary institutions, including the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus and Sheridan College, have cancelled all in-person classes today.

Tonight the snow is expected to be replaced by frigid temperatures, including wind child values hovering around -20.

An extreme cold weather alert has been activated by Toronto’s medical officer of health today and warming centres, which were already open as a result of a previous alert, will remain open until further notice.