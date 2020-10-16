An elderly woman has died after being struck by a reversing vehicle in the Bayview Village area Thursday.

Toronto police said the 81-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk on the south side of Elkhorn Drive, west of Red Maple Court, shortly before 12:30 p.m. as a white Ford cube van was backing out of a driveway onto the street.

The van struck the woman as it was backing out of the driveway, police said.

She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have security camera footage or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.