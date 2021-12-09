A woman sustained critical injuries after being struck by a truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to an injured person call in the area of Hwy. 48 and Vandorf Sideroad.

Police said a woman was struck by a dump truck and sustatined life-threatening injuries.

The scene appears to be an industral area.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story.