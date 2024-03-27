One of two people critically injured in a chain-reaction collision on the Don Valley Parkway last month has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

On Feb. 28, just after noon, emergency crews responded to a collision on the southbound lanes of the DVP near Highway 401.

According to police, the driver of a grey Nissan Sentra, reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed, changed lanes and struck a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet then hit a blue dump truck. Meanwhile, the Nissan lost control as a result of the collision and struck a barrier.

The occupants of the Nissan, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the woman died from her injuries in the hospital on Mar. 26. Police have not released her identity.

No one else was injured in the collision, which resulted in the lengthy closure of the DVP for most of the afternoon that day, and the drivers involved remained at the scene, police said.

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing. Members of Traffic Services are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.