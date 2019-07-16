

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a city garbage truck in the city's Hillcrest Village area.

The woman was struck near Don Mills Road and Cliffwood Road at around 2 p.m.

According to police, she was walking east on Cliffwood Road when the left-turning vehicle struck her.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run, but was pronounced dead a short time later, Toronto police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The woman was not carrying identification and efforts are underway to identify her.

Police have described the woman as an Asian lady in her 60s. She was wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

"We believe she lives in the area," Det-Const. Lester Lalla told CP24. "She wears glasses. There's a purse that was taken and a single key with something braided attached to it. Efforts are being made to locate next of kin."

City spokesperson Brad Ross said the city is working with police to understand what happened.

"Police continue to investigate with the city’s full cooperation," Ross said. "We look forward to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The City offers its deepest condolences to the victim’s family."

Roads have been shut down in the area as police investigate.