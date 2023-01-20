A woman has died and a man is in custody following a reported assault in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police say they received reports about a male assaulting a female at the northeast comer of Yonge and King streets at 11:39 a.m.

There were initial reports that the woman fell, but subsequent reports that she was pushed, police said.

They said the man fled and the woman has since died.

Paramedics responded to the scene but did not transport anyone, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

At 1 p.m. police said they were searching for a suspect and issued a description for a man believed to be in his 40s. Just over an hour later at around 2:15 they said they had a suspect in custody.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and officers have cordoned off a long stretch of Yonge Street as they investigate.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays in the busy area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.