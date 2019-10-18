

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham.

The woman was struck on 16th Avenue, near The Bridle Walk, in the Berczy Village area sometime before 9:30 a.m.

York Regional Police said she had to be removed from under the vehicle with the assistance of firefighters and paramedics.

The eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue have been shut down in the area as police investigate the incident.