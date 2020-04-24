Woman rushed to trauma centre after violent incident in North York: paramedics
Published Friday, April 24, 2020 2:55PM EDT
One woman has been transported to hospital in serious condition following an assault in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood this afternoon.
In a tweet, police said officers were called to the area of Potsdam Road and Driftwood Avenue for reports of a male with a sword.
Police also said there were reports of “victims with injuries” but did not elaborate.
The suspect was described by police as a black male, who is about six-foot-two, and has a medium build. He was dressed in all black clothing, according to police.
Paramedics later confirmed that they were called to the area for an “act of violence” shortly before 2 p.m. and located a woman with serious injuries.
They did not confirm the nature of the injuries.
She has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment in serious condition.