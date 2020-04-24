One woman has been transported to hospital in serious condition following an assault in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood this afternoon.

In a tweet, police said officers were called to the area of Potsdam Road and Driftwood Avenue for reports of a male with a sword.

Police also said there were reports of “victims with injuries” but did not elaborate.

The suspect was described by police as a black male, who is about six-foot-two, and has a medium build. He was dressed in all black clothing, according to police.

Paramedics later confirmed that they were called to the area for an “act of violence” shortly before 2 p.m. and located a woman with serious injuries.

They did not confirm the nature of the injuries.

She has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment in serious condition.