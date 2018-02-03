

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is in serious condition and a male suffered minor injuries after two cars collided in Scarborough’s Morningside area on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Shadowood Court in the Milner and Morningside avenues area for a report of a crash.

Toronto paramedics said they located a woman with serious injuries and rushed her to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition.

A male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic services investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause of the collision.