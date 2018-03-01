

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Scarborough after police say a woman was struck by a transport truck on the highway early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. near Warden Avenue.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that a female pedestrian was seen on the highway prior to the collision and was later struck by a transport truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene but police have not said if any charges are pending.

The investigation has closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Brimley Road and Schmidt said police expect the highway to reopen by 9 a.m.

Collector lanes remain open.