

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.

It happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Brimley Road at around 6 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

