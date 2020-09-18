Woman struck by vehicle in Scarborough suffers critical injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 7:06AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.
It happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Brimley Road at around 6 a.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
