A female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle Saturday night in the city’s west end.

Toronto police said it happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Glenlake Avenue, north of Bloor Street West, just before 7 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The driver, police said, remained at the scene.