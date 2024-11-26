Ontario proposes job-protected leave for parents who adopt or use surrogate

Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario’s labour minister says the province is planning to introduce a job-protected leave of 16 weeks for people who adopt children or have kids through surrogacy.

David Piccini says the new leave, which would align with upcoming federal changes to create Employment Insurance benefits for adoption, will be part of new labour legislation.

It is also set to include a 27-week long-term illness leave for employees who can’t work due to a serious medical condition such as cancer, multiple sclerosis or Crohn’s disease.

Piccini says the legislation would ensure Ontarians never have to choose between being a worker or a parent, and allow people to recover from critical illnesses without worrying about their job.

He has also announced that the bill will include better Workplace Safety and Insurance Board coverage for firefighters and measures to clamp down on immigration fraud.

The bill would also expand a requirement for properly fitting personal protective equipment for women in the construction sector to include all sectors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press