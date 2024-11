Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy watches as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at a press conference at the Cool Beer Brewing Company in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Ontario government says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.

The move will provide “nearly $1 billion in additional relief for Ontario families” and comes following “extensive discussions” with the federal government, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s office said in a statement.

More details to come…