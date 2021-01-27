Blue Jays acquire lefty Steven Matz from New York Mets
New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:28PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:33PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets.
The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Matz has spent his entire career with the Mets.
He has gone 31-41 with a 4.35 earned-run average and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in 112 games over six seasons with New York.
Matz made six starts and three relief appearances in a difficult 2020, posting a 9.68 ERA before spending the final month of the campaign on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 27, 2021.