Blue Jays avoid arbitration with OF Carrera and LHP Loup
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Ezequiel Carrera (3) scores on a Justin Smoak single against the Seattle Mariners during fifth inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Thursday, May 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 11:57AM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup Friday, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.
Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9 million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.
Toronto still has seven players eligible for salary arbitration, including 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson. The three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after this season and expected to command a one-year deal approaching or exceeding $20 million.
Toronto's other arbitration eligible players are right-handers Dominic Leone, Roberto Osuna, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman, outfielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Devon Travis.