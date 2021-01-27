Blue Jays introduce outfielder George Springer after signing him to six-year deal
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros' George Springer takes a lead off first during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 20201, because the deal was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 12:13PM EST
George Springer says he's excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.
The three-time all-star outfielder was introduced by the team today after signing a US$150-million, six-year contract last week.
Springer, one of the top players in this year's free-agent class, put on a white Blue Jays uniform at the start of a video call with reporters, saying he's "extremely happy" to be joining Toronto.
The 31-year-old made his big-league debut with Houston in 2014 and spent seven seasons with the team.
Springer was the World Series MVP in 2017 and he won the AL Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and '19.
The Blue Jays are looking to build off a 32-28 campaign that saw them return to the post-season for the first time since 2016.