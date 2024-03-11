Blue Jays thump Rays 9-2 in pre-season action
Ernie Clement had a home run and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in pre-season action on Monday.
Danny Jansen had a two-run home run and Davis Schneider also hit one over the wall for Toronto (7-9), which scored eight of its runs in the first four innings.
Jays starter Mitch White (1-0) struck out two batters, walked one and surrendered five hits and two runs in three innings of work.
Harold Ramirez drove in Yandy Diaz and Rene Pinto with a double in the third inning for Tampa Bay's (4-10) only runs.
Zach Eflin (0-2) started for the Rays and surrendered eight runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings.
Toronto takes on the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Dunedin, Fla.