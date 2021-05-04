Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu to face unbeaten Russian at UFC 263
Hakeem Dawodu celebrates the win over Yoshinori Horie during UFC 240, in Edmonton on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will face American Julio Arce at UFC 244 in New York on Nov. 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:57PM EDT
TORONTO -- Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will be looking for his sixth straight UFC win when he takes on unbeaten Russian Movsar Evloev at UFC 263 on June 12.
Evloev (14-0-0) is ranked 14th among 145-pound contenders while Dawodu (12-1-1) is No. 15.
The 29-year-old Dawodu was slated to face Shane Burgos on Jan. 23 at UFC 257 but had to pull out with a shoulder injury.
Dawodu has been on a roll since losing his UFC debut by first-round submission to Danny (The Hatchet) Henry in March 2018. He is coming off a split-decision victory over Zubaira (Warrior) Tukhugov at UFC 253 last September.
The 27-year-old Evloev has won all four of his UFC outings, mist recently earning a split decision over veteran Nik (The Carny) Lentz at UFC 257.
The UFC 263 main event at the Gila River Arena sees Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel (The Last Stylebender) Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Italy's Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori, ranked third among 185-pound contenders.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.