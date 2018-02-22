Canada's Kevin Koe falls to U.S. in Olympic curling semifinal
Canada's skip Kevin Koe reacts during a men's semi-final curling match against United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 8:54AM EST
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Kevin Koe will have to settle for a chance at winning a bronze medal in men's curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
The Calgary skip fell 5-3 to John Shuster of the United States in Thursday's semifinal.
The Americans will now take on Niklas Edin in Saturday's final after Sweden downed Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 9-3 in the other semi. The bronze-medal game between Canada and the Swiss goes Friday.
Switzerland beat Canada 8-6 in the round-robin portion of the tournament.
Canadian men had won three straight Olympic curling gold medals -- Brad Jacobs (2014), Kevin Martin (2010) and Brad Gushue (2006) -- while never missing a final at the Games since the sport was reintroduced in 1998.