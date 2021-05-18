

The Canadian Press





LYON, France -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Lyon Open after a first-round loss at the French Open tune-up event.

The seventh-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, lost 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5 to world No. 88 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Tuesday.

Musetti broke Auger-Aliassime in the final game to finish a match that lasted two hours 45 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime saved just three of seven break points.

The French Open, the season's second Grand Slam, starts Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.