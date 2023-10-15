Canadian triathlete Paquet wins World Cup bronze in Brazil
Canadian Charles Paquet won a bronze medal at the inaugural World Triathlon Cup event in Brasilia on Sunday. Paquet Canada in the cycling stage during men's triathlon at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, COC, Dave Holland
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 15, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2023 10:10PM EDT
Paquet, of Port Cartier, Que., secured his first-ever World Cup podium finish with a time of 1:48:36 in the challenging 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike and 10-kilometre run.
Brazil's Miguel Hidalgo won gold in 1:48:01, while Spain's Antonio Serrat Seoane claimed silver in 1:48:27.
“I had a really good day to be honest,” said Paquet. “I impressed myself with the swim and somehow ended up in the first five I don’t know how, and then the bike was really windy so we were either really slow or really fast, no one really on it, then just running as fast as I can and those guys really made me push and I just managed to keep it going to the end."
Winnipeg's Chris Gregor finished 28th in a field of 47 with a time of 1:56:35.
Italy's Alice Betto won the competitive women's event in 2:00:05, ahead of American Katie Zaferes (2:00:15), and Mexico's Rosa Maria Tapia Vidal (2:00:27).
Emy Legault, of Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, Que., placed 10th in a time of 2:02:05.