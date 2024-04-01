Houston's Blanco throws the first no-hitter in the majors this season in a 10-0 win over Toronto
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker celebrates with Jose Altuve (27) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
HOUSTON (AP) — Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night.
The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. He walked George Springer to start the game and again with two outs in the ninth. When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to end it, Blanco smiled broadly before raising his arms above his head just before being mobbed by teammates.
It was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history and the first in the majors since Philadelphia’s Michael Lorenzen threw one against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9 of last year.